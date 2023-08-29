'Taking bump shots': Hailey Bieber gets 'awkward' while posing for GMA amid pregnancy rumors

Hailey Bieber, 26-year-old model, appeared on the morning show, Good Morning America's third hour. She wore a bright red dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, matching heels, an anklet, and a large silver necklace. However, one of the videos caught public attention and sparked conversation. Read on to know the inside scoop.

Hailey Beiber took awkward bump shot amid pregnancy rumors

In a video posted on the show's Instagram Story, Hailey stood in front of the camera, smiled, and waved to the audience. The caption read, "Taping bump shots before commercial breaks can be a little awkward - @HaileyBieber agrees." A bump shot is a break between a TV program and a commercial, hinting at an upcoming segment.

This is not the first time there have been rumors about Hailey's pregnancy, and during this time, she's been seen enjoying some unique snacks. The model has been posting her videos online giving regular updates about her life on Tik-Tok and Instagram. She shared a video of herself enjoying Krispy Kreme's new pink ring donuts. In another video, she was seen eating a Krispy Kreme Strawberry Glaze donut while wearing an oversized red sweater. Hailey also shared a video of her eating a plate of white rice, ravioli pasta, and sweetcorn, a combination that is sometimes recommended for pregnant women by clinical nutritionists.

Hailey has been careful not to show her stomach on social media. In a photoshoot, she posed in a white crop top and jeans, but her back was to the camera. At a party, she wore a baggy red sports jersey and matching shorts, directing the cameras towards her face. Fans have been speculating about her pregnancy, especially as the couple's fifth wedding anniversary approaches. During a recent outing in California, one of Hailey's friends shouted, "I know you're pregnant." Hailey smiled but didn't directly respond to the comment.

Justin Beiber came to support Hailey’s brand promotion

Recently, Hailey launched a new product for her beauty line Rhode - a peptide lip treatment in strawberry glaze, which quickly sold out. She hosted a mini-press event to promote the product, and her husband, Justin Bieber, made an appearance to support her.

