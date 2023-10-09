'Taking me back to my ballet days': Hailey Bieber shares skincare morning routines on TikTok, fans call her 'naturally so beautiful'

Hailey Bieber is one of the celebrities whose skin care is highly demanded as fans want to know how to get glowy, smooth, and moisturized skin like her. Especially since the model's skincare line Rhode has been doing wonders and taking leaps and bounds when it comes to growth. Her products sell out like hotcakes whether it's her peptide lip treatment or lip tints.

The 26-year-old recently took to TikTok to share her morning skincare routine. The socialite recently celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber and was in France for Paris Fashion Week. Here's what Hailey shared in the minimalistic and simple video.

Hailey Bieber shares morning skincare routine on TikTok

Hailey posted the video on October 6, 2023, and captioned it, "Mornings [woman gesturing okay emoji] [x2 maple leaf emojis]." The video featured her setting back all her hair and washing her face, thus starting the cleansing process. She followed it up by brushing her teeth and applying Rhode's glazing milk and the peptide glazing fluid on her skin. Hailey proceeded to comb her eyebrows upwards in a quick but efficient process.

She then slicked back her hair and tied it into a bun, finishing it off with hairspray. Lastly, she applied Rhode's latest launch, the lip tints. Hailey chose the shade Toast which is a rose taupe color. The public figure concluded the video with a shot of her sipping on coffee as she zoomed into her hydrated pouted face. She wore a red cropped sweatshirt in the first part of the video but changed into a similar gray one prior to applying the glossy lip tint shade.

Meanwhile, she flaunted her signature B necklace that she has been wearing ever since she customized it. After changing her sweatshirt, Hailey also wore sleek hoop earrings. She was already wearing her rings, a B-shaped one, and her wedding band. The media personality time and again shares short clips of herself getting ready with fans, be it her skincare, her makeup, or her hairstyles. She previously shared another get-ready-with-me video.

Hailey Bieber's get-ready-with-me videos

In the clip, she used castor oil on her hair, tied it into a ponytail, and finally twisted it into a bun. "Taking me back to my ballet days [ballet slipper emoji] [emotional face emoji] [white heart emoji]," she captioned the video. For the unversed, she did ballet for 12 years and the sheer pink share Ribbon is an ode to that. One user wrote, "Naturally so beautiful [fire emoji] [white heart emoji]." Another said, "She knows what is accurate ballet core."

