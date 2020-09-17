  1. Home
Tale of the Nine Tailed: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum have a fierce face off in the new poster; Staff gush about duo

Tale of the Nine Tailed is set to premiere next month. Ahead of its premiere, the makers released a poster featuring Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum.
Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum's Tale Of the Nine Tailed is set to premiere next monthLee Dong Wook and Kim Bum's Tale Of the Nine Tailed is set to premiere next month
In less than a month, we will watch Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum and Jo Bo Ah play out the fantasy drama Tale of the Nine Tailed. While Jo bo Ah plays a producer hoping to disclose the identity of the mythical nine-tailed fox played by Lee Dong Wook, Kim Bum plays his half gumiho brother in the tvN drama. The teasers and trailers have given us a hint at the show. Now, a new poster gives us a look at the half-brothers' bond on the show. 

In the poster, Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum suit up for a fierce face-off. The two stars exchange intense glances. Lee Dong Wook refuses to let go of his sword while Kim Bum has one his hand glued to the sword while his other hand reached out to his on-screen half-brother's face. As the duo stares into each other's eyes, the poster reads, "I’m going to hell. I’m definitely going with you!”

Check out the poster below: 

While the duo's chemistry is tense on the poster, the staff revealed that the two stars share a sibling bond off-screen. As reported by Soompi, the staff said that have a warm bond on the sets. Speaking about the poster shoot, staff said that the duo impressed them by adding more action when requested. They added that Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum's share great teamwork and understanding. The two did not have to discuss the poses before they shot. 

Tale of the Nine Tailed is set to premiere on October 7. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

