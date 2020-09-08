Tale of the Nine Tailed Teaser: Jo Bo Ah seems to have discovered Lee Dong Wook's dark secret

The new teaser of Tale of the Nine Tailed gives a closer look at Jo Bo Ah while teasing intense chemistry between her and Lee Dong Wook.

Lee Dong Wook is experimenting with folklore again and this time around, he has Jo Bo Ah for company. The actor, famous for numerous shows including Goblin, steps into the shoes of a gumiho (a mythical nine-tailed fox) in the new show titled Tale of the Nine Tailed. In the teaser released a couple of weeks ago, K-drama fans were introduced to the intriguing character. Now, fans received a better look at the lead actress of the show. Jo Bo Ah plays a fearless producing director.

The new teaser starts with Lee Dong Wook walking out in the rain with a pink umbrella in his hand before the scene cuts to Jo Bo Ah sitting in front of Lee Dong Wook and shooting questions at him. "What is it that you’re doing here?” she asks him as a camera is set up behind her recording his answers.

The actor then poses the question, "What kind of person are you searching for?”. She replies, “What I’m searching for isn’t a person.” The intensity between the two goes a notch higher before she declares, "And I just found it", looking into his eyes as though the fox is out of the bag!

While the highlight of the teaser is the interview, there are also moments like Jo Bo Ah involved in an accident and Kim Bum appearing as Lee Dong Wook's on-screen half-brother.

Check out the teaser below:

Tale of the Nine Tailed is set to premiere in October. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: When Goblin stars Gong Yoo & Lee Dong Wook surprised The King: Eternal Monarch star Kim Go Eun

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×