Tale of love and committment; Take glimpse into Victoria and David Beckham's relationship over the years

When one of the world's best football players, David Beckham, met one of the most glamorous members of a pop group, Victoria Adams, sparks flew. Their story, often referred to as 'Posh and Becks,' is a tale of lasting love, spanning over 24 years. As a new documentary series called Beckham allows us to delve into their lives, let's take a closer look at their extraordinary relationship.

Victoria and David's relationship throughout the years

1997 marked the beginning of their love story when Victoria Adams and her fellow Spice Girls member, Mel C, attended a Manchester United football match, where David Beckham was playing. David, already smitten by Victoria, seized the opportunity and got her phone number. What followed was a whirlwind romance that quickly became the talk of the town. Despite the challenges of fame and scrutiny, they managed to find moments of privacy, sharing their first kiss in David's BMW.

In 1998, just a year into their relationship, the couple announced their engagement. Their engagement was soon followed by the birth of their first child, Brooklyn, in March 1999. In July 2002, they welcomed their second son, Romeo, further solidifying their family. However, the couple faced a tumultuous period in 2003 when rumors of David's infidelity with his former assistant, Rebecca Loos, surfaced. Victoria stood by his side during this challenging time, showcasing their commitment to weathering storms together. In February 2005, their third son, Cruz, was born, bringing more joy into their lives.

In 2007, David Beckham signed a lucrative deal with LA Galaxy, leading the family to move to Los Angeles. Victoria, now making connections with Hollywood's elite, contributed to their soaring star power. Their fourth child, daughter Harper Seven, was born in July 2011, further enriching their family. In 2013, after an illustrious football career, David Beckham retired, acknowledging that his family played a pivotal role in his success. The couple's wax figures were installed at Madame Tussauds in 2014, a testament to their iconic status.

ALSO READ: ‘Yep, you suck' Arnold Schwarznegger expressed challenges with aging, reflecting on his past bodybuilder physique

ALSO READ: Ariana Grange and Dalton Gomez to part ways with 'mutual respect' amid ongoing dating reports with Ethan Slater

The couple renewed their vows

In 2017, they chose to renew their vows in an intimate ceremony, reaffirming their love and commitment. Their 20th anniversary in 2019 was celebrated with heartwarming Instagram posts, showcasing their enduring affection for each other. David's gesture of getting a 'Posh' tattoo on his finger in September 2023 is a testament to their lasting bond. Throughout their journey, David and Victoria Beckham have demonstrated that their love is not just a brand but a deep, abiding connection that has weathered numerous challenges.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt accused Angelina Jolie of 'manipulating' the situation by appealing for Pique Law amid their child custody case