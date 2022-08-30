The Walking Dead spin-off ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ - Is it worth watching?

Premiered on the 14th of August 14, 2022, Tales of the Walking Dead is an American post-apocalyptic horror drama anthology TV series that is a spin-off to The Walking Dead series.

Created by Scott M. Gimple along with Channing Powell, Tales of the Walking Dead is the fourth TV series under The Walking Dead franchise. This spin-off show, The Walking Dead is based on a comic book by Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard, and Tony Moore. While the legendary The Walking Dead franchise has been in existence for over 12 years now, is this spin-off show worth a watch, let’s find out!

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ - Concept

This anthology series under the waking dead banner is created to narrate different stories that occurred during and post the zombie apocalypse. The Tales Of The Walking Dead is a unique anthology series with a concept of one-episode stories all within the Walking Dead premise which is during the zombie apocalypse. With all-unique stories in a zombie tone, this series has a tale-telling concept that is exciting.

The Tales of the Walking Dead 2022 - Stream it or Skip it?

With the contribution of the showrunner, Channing Powell, and her thrilling theme of zombie-based storytelling, this series is different from the existing TWD series. The first episode features an exciting road trip tale while the second is based on Groundhog Day. The series features musical episodes as well. Each episode is an independent story that is definitely worth watching.

The best part about anthologies is with every episode, you get a new premise therefore there’s something for everyone. The Tales Of The Walking Dead is definitely worth a watch.

