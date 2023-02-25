‘Talk is cheap’, Brian Austin Green takes jibe at ex Vanessa Marcil while praising Megan Fox; DETAILS here

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram story, Vanessa Marcil alleged that after splitting up with Brian Greene Austin there was no co-parenting situation as she raised her son alone. In a heated exchange of words, Austin didn’t hold back as he clapped back on his wife while posting the screenshot of her answer. Brian Austin and Vanessa Marcil’s son – Kassius is now 20 years old. Here is what the BH90210 has to say about the alleged claims.

Brian responded to these allegations by Vanessa Marcil and said that reading such lies from a woman who is fifty years old like she is still in high school can get very frustrating. He added that ‘Talk is cheap’.

Brian Austin Green claims that he was the one who fulfilled the most responsibility of being a parent in their dynamics since Vanessa Marcil was rarely there for her child. The actor praises his ex-wife Megan Fox. He says that Megan and himself have worked really hard to give a well-rounded childhood to Kassius. Green says about Marcil, ‘When will she just GO AWAY’.

Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil's relationship

Brian Austin Green and Vanessa Marcil's relationship has always been dramatic and messy after their split in 2003.

In 2012, Vanessa Marcil sued Brian Green for unpaid loans which were dismissed after a few months as the judge ruled that the statute of limitation has been run out. In 2018, Vanessa Marcil accused Brian Green and Megan Fox of completely cutting Kassius out of their lives and her son is ‘extremely heartbroken’ over this situation.

However, the dynamic between Green and Marcil shifted in recent years as Vanessa was seen rooting for her ex-partner Brian. She even showed off Kassius visiting his dad in Canada.