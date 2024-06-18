Talk To Me Creators Danny And Michael Philippou No Longer Working On Street Fighter Movie? Here's What Report Says

Danny and Michael Philippou have quit the Street Fighter feature adaptation to pursue other projects, reports suggest.

The Australian twin filmmaking duo behind last year’s surprise horror hit Talk to Me is no longer with Legendary for its screen adaptation of the classic video game from Capcom, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Scheduling is believed to be the reason, per THR sources. Legendary and Capcom were hoping to begin production for Street Fighter sooner than later, but the duo reportedly shifted focus to Bring Her Back, which reunites them with A24, the studio behind Talk to Me.

The project, starring Oscar-nominated Sally Hawkins and Billy Barratt, begins shooting later this month in Australia. The Philippouses also have Talk to Me 2 in development, which will surely keep them with A24 for the foreseeable future.

While clashing schedules could be one of the reasons behind the filmmakers abandoning the project, there could be other underlying reasons behind their decision as well. The two previous attempts to adapt the video game franchise, were both critical and commercial failures, though the Van Damme version did go on to gain somewhat of a cult following.

A Street Fighter movie is also a difficult feat to achieve given the dearth of a story in the interactive fighting video game to adapt.

The enduring legacy of the Street Fighter video games

Street Fighter is decisively dubbed as one of the most persistent video game franchises of all time. It first came out in 1987 with the arcade game and became substantially popular with Street Fighter II. The latter, released in 1991, was the first to offer a choice of characters and fighting techniques and is often credited for revolutionizing one-on-one play.

Capcom, the company known for making millions of dollars selling game franchises, capitalized on the escalating popularity of the video game and went on to unleash countless special editions and remakes. Overall, the Street Fighter franchise has sold 49 million units worldwide. The franchise was adapted for the screen in 1994 and 2009, respectively, with both attempts bombing at the box office.