Talk to Me: How to watch the new horror movie online? Release date, time, streaming details, and more

Talk to Me, the Australian brother's directorial debut, promises to captivate viewers with its supernatural entanglements and chilling story of the embalming hand. A24 renowned for delivering high-quality horror films such as The Witch, The Midsmoker, Green Room, and the highly acclaimed Tusk by Kevin Smith, is distributing Talk to Me, which has already sparked enthusiasm among horror aficionados.

ALSO READ: 12 best horror movies of all time

Talk to Me: Release Date, time, streaming details, and more

Although summer blockbusters are all gone, horror fans can still look forward to the movie Talk to Me releasing in theaters around the world. Talk to Me is scheduled to release on Friday, July 28, 2023.

If you're a fan of Talk to Me and want to watch it from the comfort of your own home, you don't have to wait too long. The movie is currently only available in theaters, but it's likely to be released digitally sometime around Halloween to make the most of the spooky season.

Talk to Me isn't available on any of the major streaming services right now, like Netflix and Disney Plus. It's a horror movie, so it could end up on Netflix eventually, but that's just a guess. Disney Plus probably won't have it since it's not affiliated with Disney or any of its subsidiaries. Amazon Prime Video hasn't yet spoken on the same, but horror fans can look forward to a digital purchase release around Halloween.

Plot of the horrifying movie ‘Talk to Me’

The narrative of Talk to Me centers around a ceramic hand that enables individuals to observe lost souls. Although there is no definitive answer as to the origin of the hand, there are some intriguing theories. The stories of the teenagers who played with the cursed object suggest that it belonged to a human being, either a medium or a Satanist.

The hand was cut from its owner's body and embalmed, covered in ceramic, to preserve it. It is uncertain how much of the story is accurate, however, the regulations governing the power of the hand are somewhat more specific. To access the hand, one must first light a candle, which serves as a portal between the living world and the afterlife. This will draw the spirits of the deceased to the hand. Next, the person must take the object in their hands and repeat the phrase Talk to me. This will enable the person to observe the spirit that has responded to the candle. Finally, the person holding the hand will relinquish control of their own body by saying, I allow you in.

Advertisement

In order to get rid of the ghost, the candle needs to be burned out, which will close the door that the wandering souls use to enter. Additionally, if the human body is used as a host by a ghost for over 90 seconds, then the visiting spirits may decide to stay, resulting in terrible consequences for all involved. Lastly, according to the story, if a person dies while a ghost is in possession of their body, then their soul will be lost in limbo and will join the hordes of lost souls roaming in the darkness.

The Talk to Me is an exceptionally well-made horror film, featuring remarkable practical effects, meticulous cinematography, outstanding acting, and a captivating narrative. The conclusion of the film conveys a sense of grief and the possibility of sequels.

ALSO READ: 37 best horror movies on Netflix to give you chills