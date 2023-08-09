Talk to Me Sequel in works; Where to watch the first one online? Here's everything you need to know

The 2022 hit horror film Talk To Me has never left the limelight after it received a massive box office success. From the fans to the critics, the movie had been an exceptional ride for everyone. And since then, there had been a demand for a sequel. It seems like all the prayers have been heard because the studio just give us a piece of brilliant news this week. Here's everything you need to know about the renewal of Talk to Me 2.

Talk to Me 2: Studio confirms production

This week, Studio A24 used its social media to confirm the news that Talk to Me 2 was currently under production. The title of the movie will be Talk 2 Me. Along with this, the writer duo of Danny in Michael Philippou will be coming back to work on the second venture. While this was the only piece of information that came out, there is no particular update on the cast and potential plot of the movie.

Since the announcement has been made just now, it is safe to say that the movie is in the early stages of production. This means that the scripting in casting is yet to be finished. By the end of this year, the shooting and filming are expected to go to the floors.

Talk 2 Me: Potential release date, and where to watch

Based on the story of a young girl named Mia, the plot revolves around the horror visions that she gets across instances. As of the time of writing, the first movie is still airing on many international borders. Thus, it is yet to get its digital release. This means that the fans would have to wait to watch it on their smaller screen again.

As for the sequel, the writer duo confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that they could not help but right scenes for the second film, while they were working on the first one. They also implied that there were so many scenes that they could make half the film out of it. For now, the second movie will not be coming out anytime before 2025. We will be sure to update the section as soon as the official word is out. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

