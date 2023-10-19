'Talking about it every night I survived’: When John Krasinski opened up and addressed living his life surrounded by women

John Krasinski has had an unbelievable journey in his career from being the prankster supreme Jim on The Office to the director of a hit horror franchise of which even Stephen King has sung praises of, the multi talented actor has carved a path for himself in the industry.

But out of all his achievements, the one that sits at the top is his ability to be a wonderful father to his daughters. A father of two daughters, John Krasinski has often talked lovingly about the way he and his wife Emily Blunt have tried to raise their children. Though he has a unique perspective of being the only male member of his family after the birth of his second daughter.

John Krasinski on being surrounded by females in his home

John Krasinski may appear to be a tough guy in his hit show Jack Ryan, but in real life he has a very different experience. Married to none other than Emily Blunt and a father of two wonderful daughters, the 13 Hours actor is as far from fighting terrorists as he can be. In fact, being the only male member of his family, he often found himself in the minority.

With his dog being the only other male companion in his house, The Office actor joked that he often found himself talking to his dog.

“Just me and my dog, trying to figure out how to survive the next day” the actor had joked on Live Kelly and Mark in 2020.

John Krasinski on being a parent for the second time

John Krasinski was asked during his appearance on the Live Kelly and Mark show in 2020, on whether having a second daughter has been easier after his experience in handling the first one.

“I think so, because you know, you have run the drill before. After that, the late nights and everything aren’t so shocking the next time. And we are at that place where they have just become best buddies” The Office actor had told the hosts.

With his daughters being quite close in age, the actor and his wife just let them be so that they could develop a bond and become best friends, which seemed to be working at the time, even making the parents work easier.

