‘Talking sh*t about a…’: When Taylor Swift expressed her thoughts on ‘takedown culture’ and social media

Taylor Swift, the very diverse music artist, has made her impact bigger than ever. Today, she is one of the most followed and celebrated artists. For a very long time, Swift has made her mark by making and breaking records. Being a mega-celebrity and living in the spotlight is never easy. The following comes with a lot of hardships and scrutiny from the public. Speaking of scrutiny, Taylor Swift once shed light on the takedown culture and spoke about it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2019.

Taylor Swift expressed herself in terms of cancellation culture

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly , while speaking about her seventh album, Lover and Easter Eggs, Taylor Swift also decided to talk about the infamous cancel culture in society. Swift also mentioned how difficult it is for her to decide how honest to be in public versus how curated to be.

Especially with everyone willing to cancel stars who do or say anything wrong. She expressed gratitude for fans who saw her as a human rather than a tabloid villain at her Reputation gigs.

The Blank Space singer said, "In our takedown culture, talking sh*t about a celebrity is often the same as talking sh*t about the new iPhone. So when I go out and meet people, I see that they view me as a real human being. That, as cliche as that may sound, utterly transformed me, imbuing my existence with humanity."

Taylor Swift then shared her views on social media

In the same interview with Entertainment Weekly, Taylor Swift opened up about social media. Swift explained that she saw social media as both a blessing and a curse because of how individuals may be assessed and treated, for better or worse, based on what they share.

The Cruel Summer singer said, "Our priorities can get messed up in a society that puts a currency on curating the way people see your life. People can now express themselves artistically thanks to social media."

She further added how it helps her connect; she said, “It allows me to communicate with fans. However, you have the impression that there are 3 trillion new invisible hoops to leap through and that you will never be able to do so correctly. I'm trying to figure out how to negotiate living my life and not simply curating what I want people to think living my life is, along with a lot of my friends and followers."

Swift had also struggled with establishing boundaries between her private and public lives, as well as how to be open enough on social media to avoid being false without jeopardizing her privacy.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has had a busy year. She was on the road for her exhilarating Eras Tour and then had her third re-record album, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) was release don July of this year. She then recently had the premiere of her record-breaking Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film that came out on October 13, 2023. Today Swift also released two new versions of her song Cruel Summer. Now she is gearing up to get back on the road and release her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

