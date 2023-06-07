Tallulah Willis reveals emotional toll of mom Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher’s marriage: It was really hard

During the premiere of "Stars on Mars," Tallulah Willis, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, revealed the difficult time she experienced while her mother was married to Ashton Kutcher. The 29-year-old fashion designer shed light on the emotional toll her parents' high-profile relationship had on her and the process of healing she has undergone.

Emotional turmoil and self-reflection

Recalling the early days of her mother's relationship with Kutcher, Tallulah expressed, "It was, like, 2003, [and] my mom had just started dating Ashton. It was that moment, a lot going on, and I really went inside of myself. That did send me into, like, a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I'm still unpacking." The intense public scrutiny and personal struggles within the marriage took a toll on Tallulah's well-being, leading to a period of self-reflection and introspection.

Finding healing and love for family

Despite the challenges she faced, Tallulah shared that she has managed to find her way through the difficulties and has now reached a place of healing and self-acceptance. She emphasized, "I found the other side of that," indicating her journey of personal growth and self-love. Tallulah's resilience and ability to navigate the complexities of her parents' relationship have allowed her to develop a deep love for herself and her family.

Tallulah Willis' candid revelations provide insight into the profound emotional impact she experienced during her mother's marriage to Ashton Kutcher. While Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher have moved on with their lives, pursuing separate relationships, Tallulah continues her personal journey of healing and self-discovery. Despite the challenges faced, Tallulah's love for her family remains unwavering, as does the mutual respect and support between her parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. Through self-reflection and personal growth, Tallulah has emerged stronger, ready to embrace the future with a renewed sense of love and acceptance for herself and her family.

