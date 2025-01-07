Tallulah Willis Sets the Record Straight on Mom Demi Moore’s Alleged Golden Globes Snub of Kylie Jenner: 'Had She Seen KJ Wanting To...'
Tallulah Willis took to social media to set the record straight on mom Demi Moore’s alleged Golden Globes snub of Kylie Jenner, explaining the moment was natural and not a deliberate slight.
Demi Moore’s alleged snub of Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5, was not intentional, despite what a viral moment from the ceremony suggests.
The 62-year-old actress can be seen hugging Elle Fanning and speaking to her A Complete Unknown costar Timothée Chalamet at their table in a brief video, but she bypasses the reality star, who was the actor’s date for the event.
Social media erupted with theories suggesting Moore was shading Jenner by ignoring her at the celebrated gala, prompting Moore’s daughter Tallulah Willis to address the claims.
“NIPPING THIS STRAIGHT IN THE BUD—we spent New Year’s with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do,” Tallulah, 30, wrote on her Instagram Stories about her mom, who won Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical Film for her role in The Substance.
“This angel was in total shock and delight and moving through a warm room of well-wishers,” Tallulah continued. “There was no snub of any sort. Had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her, she would have fully given her the time and space. Literally, just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments.”
Tallulah also reacted to her mom’s victory on her Instagram story, saying the genuine shock on Moore’s face when her name was announced made her tear up. She added that, in that moment, the world saw the actress as her family does.
In another post, Tallulah called her mother her absolute queen and muse.
Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since at least April 2023. The latter was nominated at the Globes for his role as Bob Dylan in the aforementioned biopic film.
