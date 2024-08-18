Talulah Riley Says Her Weddings With The Queen's Gambit Star Thomas Sangster and Ex-Elon Musk Were 'Different, But Equally Loveable'

In a recent interview with The Times, Talulah Riley discussed her marriage experiences. The 38-year-old actress, best known for her performance in Pride and Prejudice, has been married three times. She first married Elon Musk, divorced him, and then remarried him before finally ending their relationship. Riley married Thomas Brodie-Sangster in June 2024.

Riley refused to draw parallels between her marriages when asked which was the most significant. She emphasized that each of her weddings had its own distinct characteristics. She stated that every wedding she had attended was beautiful and that they were all unique but equally lovable. Riley's response demonstrated her belief that each relationship had unique characteristics that could not be easily compared.

Riley and Musk have an amicable relationship despite their past. Musk's attendance at Riley's wedding to Brodie-Sangster on June 22 in England is indicative of their cordial relationship. Riley approaches the topic of her marriages with a respectful and upbeat attitude toward her previous partnerships.

Riley also had nothing but positive things to say about the tech mogul, the reporter pointed out, despite the fact that they had already been through two divorces (they were originally married in 2010 and separated in 2012, then remarried the following year before finalising their second divorce in 2016).

Advertisement

Riley told The Times that the portrayal of people in mainstream media does not always accurately reflect the truth. She used a wrestling analogy to demonstrate that, despite his public persona, Elon Musk is not the person she knows personally. Despite their complicated history, which includes two divorces—the first in 2012, followed by a remarriage and final separation in 2016—Riley, who recently married Brodie-Sangster, had high praise for Musk.

She emphasized that Musk's public image does not accurately reflect his true character, citing personal experiences with him to back up her claim. Riley's comments came after Musk attended her wedding to Brodie-Sangster earlier this summer, emphasizing their long-standing friendship despite past challenges.

Riley discusses media misrepresentation, engagement, and bee swarm incident

Riley recently spoke with The Times about the disparity between mainstream media narratives and personal truths. She used a wrestling analogy to demonstrate how public figures, like Elon Musk, frequently have separate public and private personas. Riley suggested that the media's portrayal of these people may not always accurately reflect their true character.

Advertisement

Riley also shared personal news about her engagement and marriage. She revealed that her then-fiance had announced their engagement on social media, expressing happiness with their two-year relationship. The couple, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Riley, married recently in Anstey, Hertfordshire, and now live on a smallholding where they care for several animals.

The couple has a large flock of animals, including sheep, ponies, ducks, and chickens. They also recently added a beehive, which almost made their wedding day disastrous. Riley revealed to The Times that the caterer had contacted her in a panic the day before the wedding, saying that there was a huge swarm of bees in the space meant for the champagne reception.

The caterer insisted Riley come right away, having never seen anything like this before. Riley saw what she called a "huge black cloud" of bees when she arrived at the back garden. Her comparison of the scene to "prophetic plague dimensions" brought attention to how unusual and unsettling the circumstances were.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Talulah Riley? All About Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Amid Her Wedding To GoT Star Thomas Brodie-Sangster