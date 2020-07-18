  1. Home
Tamar Braxton rushed to hospital after trying to end life; boyfriend David Adefeso discover her unconscious

Tamar Braxton was found unconscious by her boyfriend David Adefeso. The latest news reports add that Tamar Braxton had tried to end her life.
The 43-year-old television personality Tamar Braxton was found unconscious by her boyfriend David Adefeso. The latest news reports add that Tamar Braxton had tried to end her life. But, Tamar Braxton attempt to end life, was reportedly unsuccessful and she fell unconscious. The well-known television personality, Tamar Braxton was found unconscious by her beau David Adefeso. Now, Tamar Braxton has been hospitalized. The news reports further go on to add that Tamar had reportedly sent a message to her family which she never tweeted.

The news reports go on to add that Tamar Braxton's tweet which hinted at her ending life never went live. Tamar's beau David Adefeso reportedly made the 911 call and called out for help. The latest news reports state that a source has revealed how the couple was staying at The Ritz, and were staying there to relax. The Los Angeles Fire Department has reportedly confirmed the news to E Online that they indeed got a call at around 9:57 p.m. local time.

As per the media reports, the LAFD did confirm that the unconscious female was moved to a hospital. The latest news update add that Tamar Braxton was taking some kind of medicines. The news also adds that before David Adefeso found Tamar Braxton unconscious and dialled 911.The news update on Tamar Braxton's health states that the doctors were able to stable her conditioned and that she is being watched all the time. 

Credits :theblast.com, getty images

