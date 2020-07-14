Tamera Mowry quits her role as host on The Real after 7 years: All good things must come to an end

TV Host and actor Tamera Mowry announces that she is leaving the chat show panel show The Real after 7 years. Scroll down to see her statement.

Tamera Mowry announced important news yesterday. The Twitches star took fans by storm on Monday afternoon as she shared her decision on Instagram to leave The Real after seven years. Tamera has captured hearts and made people laugh on the hour-long talk show with co-hosts, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai. Tamera explained that she hadn't planned on revealing her departure from The Real today, especially with the news that her close friend, Naya Rivera, was confirmed dead by authorities five days after she went missing.

"I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I'd rather you hear it from me first," Tamera captioned her Instagram post. "For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real," her accompanying message read. "The friendships I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've been blessed to interview have changed my life for the better. I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy," she went on. "However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real."

At this time, it's unclear what led Tamera to this decision as she didn't disclose that information in her statement. The actress did mention that she is looking forward to enjoying more time with her family, seeking new opportunities and "embarking on the next chapter" in her life. She made sure to share a heartwarming message for her co-hosts, too. "I love you, I will miss you and I will always be there for you," she wrote. "Thank you for teaching me, supporting me and loving all of me. Sisters forever."

Share your comment ×