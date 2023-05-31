Tan France and husband Rob welcome second child via surrogate; Reveals name in special announcement

Tan France has become a father – yet again!

The Queer Eye star welcomed his second child with husband Rob France via surrogacy. Tan took to his Instagram space on Tuesday night to share the wonderful news with friends and fans online. Read on to know more.

Tan France welcomes second baby with husband Rob

A few hours ago, Tan took to the ‘gram and shared a sweet picture of himself with Rob and their two children. The much-in-love couple was seen standing beside each other as they twinned in black shirts and grey trousers. While Rob held their first child Ismail - whose face they decided to cover with a kid’s face emoji - Tan was seen holding their second baby, who they revealed, was born this past weekend. Rob and Tan France exuded joy as they smiled warmly at the cameras. In the next photo of the post, we see only Tan posing for a picture with the newborn in his arms.

Sharing these adorable snapshots, Tan also wrote a sweet and heartfelt caption to go with the photos. Tan also shared that their newborn son’s name is Isaac France. The caption read, “Welcome baby boy #2 Isaac France, born this past weekend. He completes our little family perfectly. And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give.”

Tan France’s Instagram post

As soon as Tan shared the news, celebs and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Tom France and Rob France’s relationship

Tom France and Rob France tied the knot in 2007. After the legalization of same-sex marriage in the U.S. the lovebirds got married yet again in New York City. The couple welcomed their first baby Ismail in July 2021. The Next in Fashion host once revealed in the Milk Drunk podcast episode that he and Rob ‘always wanted multiple’ children.

