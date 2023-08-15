Tangled live action: Are Taylor Swift and Harry Styles the new Rapunzel and Flynn? Fan-made AI song 'I See the Light' goes viral

Disney's Tangled is set to be reimagined in a live-action adaptation that has fans of the animated classic buzzing with excitement. As details of this much-anticipated project begin to emerge, speculation is rife about the potential casting choices for the iconic roles of Princess Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

Two names have recently taken the spotlight, igniting discussions and debates among fans and critics alike. Jada, celebrated for her previous roles, and Florence, known for her versatile acting chops, are rumored to be under consideration for the roles in this upcoming live-action rendition.

While no official confirmation has been made regarding these casting speculations, the mere possibility of these two talented individuals bringing their unique flair to the characters has sparked a renewed interest in the unfolding project.

Harry and Taylor's viral song fuels speculation amid Tangled remake

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift has made a viral comeback, driving fans into a frenzy. The original animated masterpiece owes a large part of its fame to its songs, which not only highlighted the film's emotional depth but also contributed to its success.

The songs of Tangled have stayed in the hearts of audiences for years, much like the enchanting locks of, Rapunzel. The songs became an inseparable part of the audience's emotional journey, creating an experience that lingered long after the credits rolled.

After Halle Bailey's performance in the remake of The Little Mermaid, the pressure is on to find the perfect Princess Rapunzel and Flynn. When Will My Life Begin, Mother Knows Best, and I See the Light are all Disney classics. This ignites speculation that the makers of the Tangled remake might similarly harness the power of a gifted singer to breathe life into their characters.

AI generated song by a fan goes viral

Fans can not get enough of the AI-generated version of the classic duet I See the Light that a fan created using this pair. Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have both been suggested by fans as potential Rapunzel and Flynn actors.

This sparked an internet debate about whether Taylor Swift and Harry Styles would be cast in the upcoming film. Vocals will undoubtedly play an important role in casting a film like this. It was also revealed that Harry Styles was considered for the role of Prince Eric in the live-action The Little Mermaid.

About Tangled

Tangled is a reimagining of the classic Rapunzel fairy tale, focusing on the spirited young woman's life confined in a tower by the manipulative Mother Gothel. With healing powers in her impossibly long hair, Rapunzel dreamed of exploring the world beyond. Escape arrived when Flynn Rider, a charming thief, stumbled upon her tower while fleeing the royal guards.

Their adventure led through forests, towns, and treacherous terrain, pursued by Mother Gothel and guards. Along the way, Rapunzel and Flynn formed a deep bond, discovered themselves, and fell in love. The narrative blended humor, action and heartwarming moments.

