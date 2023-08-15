Tangled live action: Are Taylor Swift and Harry Styles the new Rapunzel and Flynn? Fan-made AI song 'I See the Light' goes viral

Fan-made AI I See the Light created online frenzy, hinting at potential Rapunzel and Flynn, Swift and Styles suggested by fans. Read to know more

Written by Shazia Ahmed Updated on Aug 15, 2023   |  01:52 AM IST  |  3.2K
Instagram and still from music video Daylight
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

Key Highlight

  • Casting speculations and viral song spark excitement and debates among fans
  • Could this iconic duo have been the perfect fit for the reimagined fairy tale
  • Jada and Florence rumored for Princess Rapunzel and Flynn Rider roles in Tangled live-action

Disney's Tangled is set to be reimagined in a live-action adaptation that has fans of the animated classic buzzing with excitement. As details of this much-anticipated project begin to emerge, speculation is rife about the potential casting choices for the iconic roles of Princess Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

Two names have recently taken the spotlight, igniting discussions and debates among fans and critics alike. Jada, celebrated for her previous roles, and Florence, known for her versatile acting chops, are rumored to be under consideration for the roles in this upcoming live-action rendition.

While no official confirmation has been made regarding these casting speculations, the mere possibility of these two talented individuals bringing their unique flair to the characters has sparked a renewed interest in the unfolding project.

Harry and Taylor's viral song fuels speculation amid Tangled remake

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift has made a viral comeback, driving fans into a frenzy. The original animated masterpiece owes a large part of its fame to its songs, which not only highlighted the film's emotional depth but also contributed to its success.

The songs of Tangled have stayed in the hearts of audiences for years, much like the enchanting locks of, Rapunzel. The songs became an inseparable part of the audience's emotional journey, creating an experience that lingered long after the credits rolled.

After Halle Bailey's performance in the remake of The Little Mermaid, the pressure is on to find the perfect Princess Rapunzel and Flynn. When Will My Life Begin, Mother Knows Best, and I See the Light are all Disney classics. This ignites speculation that the makers of the Tangled remake might similarly harness the power of a gifted singer to breathe life into their characters. 

READ MORE: Taylor Swift: What is pushing singer closer to the billionaire club? DETAILS Inside

AI generated song by a fan goes viral

Fans can not get enough of the AI-generated version of the classic duet I See the Light that a fan created using this pair. Harry Styles and Taylor Swift have both been suggested by fans as potential Rapunzel and Flynn actors. 

This sparked an internet debate about whether Taylor Swift and Harry Styles would be cast in the upcoming film. Vocals will undoubtedly play an important role in casting a film like this. It was also revealed that Harry Styles was considered for the role of Prince Eric in the live-action The Little Mermaid. 

Advertisement

Tangled (IMDb)

About Tangled 

Tangled is a reimagining of the classic Rapunzel fairy tale, focusing on the spirited young woman's life confined in a tower by the manipulative Mother Gothel. With healing powers in her impossibly long hair, Rapunzel dreamed of exploring the world beyond. Escape arrived when Flynn Rider, a charming thief, stumbled upon her tower while fleeing the royal guards.

Their adventure led through forests, towns, and treacherous terrain, pursued by Mother Gothel and guards. Along the way, Rapunzel and Flynn formed a deep bond, discovered themselves, and fell in love. The narrative blended humor, action and heartwarming moments.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert sans Prince Harry; jumps out of her chair to sing

Advertisement

FAQ's

Was Harry and Taylor in a relationship?
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift was the relationship we never saw coming, and despite their short-lived romance, we gained a lot of good music from the pair following their split
How long did Harry and Taylor date?
Swift and Styles dated in late 2012 for a couple months; they broke up in early 2013. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight yesterday about what the state of affairs between Styles and Swift is like now. “Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly,” the insider said.
How many boyfriends have Taylor Swift had?
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Timeline: 12 Relationships & Their Songs| Billboard – Billboard
About The Author
Shazia Ahmed
Shazia Ahmed

An author, content writer, and avid reader immersing in the world of fantasy, fiction, and entertainment while crea... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!