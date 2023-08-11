Tangled Live Action: Is Jada Pinkett Smith cast as Rapunzel? All details about upcoming movie

It's been speculated for years that a live-action Tangled film is in the works. Rapunzel is one of the most recognizable Disney Princesses. Since Tangled was released in 2010, the relatively recent addition to the Disney Universe is supposedly getting its own live-action remake. This comes after Disney has been producing one live-action adaptation after another. However, there hasn't been any official news yet. Having said that, fans have expressed their wishes for the casting of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, and the names of some prominent personalities including Jada Pinkett Smith for Tangled live-action movie has been mentioned.

Will Jada Pinkett Smith play Rapunzel in the live-action Tangled movie?

According to a website Mouse Trap, a live-action adaptation of Tangled is in the works, with Jada Pinkett Smith playing Rapunzel. However, as per a report in Snopes, Jada Pinkett Smith is not involved in the Disney project and the website published false information.

Although there has been no official news regarding the casting of Tangled's live-action version, fans have already begun to suggest several celebrities for the role. Some of the fans even suggested that Harry Styles should play Flynn Rider, as he was also considered for the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid. Whereas others have mentioned Tom Holland. However, The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor isn't entirely on board.

In an interview with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, which was held in August 2020, Holland revealed, "I really like that film. There are a lot of these live-action versions of animated films that I loved as a kid, and I'm like, 'I don't know if we need them.'"

However, for the role of long-haired princess Rapunzel, Dove Cameron is at the top of the list of prospective stars, and she's ready to play the role.

All about Disney’s previous live-action movies

Disney continues to produce live-action remakes of another one of their greatest films. They most recently released the live-action version of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey. The movie received a decent review from the critics as well as the audience.

Previously, Disney fans have witnessed the live-action versions of Pinocchio and The Lion King. Both had objectively received bad reviews as they dishonored the original cartoon feature. However, on the other hand, Disney continues to make such films.

