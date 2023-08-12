Tangled Live action: Is Oppenheimer star Florence Pugh playing the role of Rapunzel? Here’s what we know

Another day, another classic Disney animation getting a live-action version. Last week, it was revealed that Disney is giving high priority to the development of a live-action adaptation of Tangled once the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over. The studio recently released Little Mermaid to much fanfare from the audience, and has lined up a bunch of new live-action projects in the pipeline. Though fans are most excited to hear who will take the role of the charming long-haired Princess Rapunzel. Here's what we know.

Florence Pugh might be the new Rapunzel?

As per industry insider Daniel RPK, Disney is considering Florence Pugh for the role of Rapunzel in the upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled. Pugh's popularity has risen to new heights as she's become one of the most highly sought actresses in Hollywood in recent years. She has worked for a Disney production before when she took the role of Yelena Belova in 2021's Black Widow in the MCU. She is also set to reprise her part in Marvel's upcoming film Thunderbolts. Though it is not certain yet whether any discussions have taken place or if any offers have been sent to the actress, given that the film is still in its very early phases of development. Once the strikes end, things will get much clearer.

Animated Tanged's success

Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy voiced the original 2009 animated Tangled characters. The movie imagination of the beloved Rapunzel fairy tale. Tangled received widespread acclaim from both viewers and critics, grossing over $590 million globally. It emerged as Disney's most successful animated movie since 1994's The Lion King, financially. Moreover, the film initiated a new era of animation for Disney, akin to the influence of The Little Mermaid.

Meanwhile, there is a growing wave of criticism directed at Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, with fans accusing that the company is drifting away from its audience. The recent news about a live-action adaptation of the cherished film Moana has sparked criticism from fans, who are questioning the logic behind live-action adaptations. The announcement of the remake of Lilo and Stitch, though not as unexpected also got some mixed reactions.

