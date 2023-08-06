Tangled live-action remake announced to be in works; fans in a FRENZY

Rapunzel has been one of the most iconic Disney Princesses. The relatively new addition to the Disney Universe, since Tangled was released in 2010, is reportedly getting its own live-action remake. This comes after Disney has been on a roll churning out one live-action rendition after another. While many fans have reacted positively to the news, there are others who have criticized the trend of turning classic animated movies into live-action films.

Tangled all set to get its own remake

Disney is currently working on bringing another cherished fairy tale to the big screen with its sights set on a live-action adaptation of the iconic Princess Rapunzel, aka Tangled. The original animated film, released in 2010, makes it a comparatively recent addition to the roster of Disney classics. While the production details are being kept under wraps for now, fans are eagerly speculating about potential cast members and the director who might lead this enchanting project.

Fans react to the reported Tangled remake

Criticism is mounting against Disney's CEO, Bob Iger, as fans feel the company has lost touch with its audience. The CEO's reputation is taking a huge nose-dive as Disney grapples with connecting to its fan base. The recent announcement of a live-action remake of the beloved animated film Moana has left fans both shocked and baffled, questioning the need for such a project right now. Even the news of a live-action remake of Lilo and Stitch has still been met with some controversy among fans.

While criticism has come from fans and critics alike, there are still people who are excited about the reported live-action adaptation of Rapunzel. In fact, some fans were so hyped that they started suggesting actors that can possibly take on the iconic roles. One user suggested, Dylan O'Brien, and Emma Roberts as Flynn Rider, and Rapunzel, while another thought Melissa Benoist and Kathryn Hahn will make the perfect kidnapped daughter and mother Gothel.

The Disney live-action remake mania first started in 2014 with Maleficient, the film reimagined the antagonist from the sleeping beauty and portrayed her as the hero instead. The film fared well with the critics, which led to a remake of Cinderella that also racked in positive reviews.

