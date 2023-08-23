Tangled live action: Zachary Levi volunteers his name as Flynn Rider after Florence Pugh news surfaces; says 'My real last name is Pugh'

Zachary Levi, the Shazam famed actor would like to suggest a few casting choices for the upcoming Live-action Tangled. For the unversed Levi was the voice of Flynn Rider, in the aminated 2009 original version of the movie, alongside Mandy Moore, as Rapunzel. The 42-year-old was questioned at a fan expo in Chicago, about who would be the perfect actor to play the male lead and love interest to potential Florence Pugh's Rapunzel in the live-action. Here's what Levi said.

Zachary Levi cast choice for live-action Tangled

The actor wasted no time naming his perfect Flynn Rider. He admitted to knowing the rumors going around on the internet, which stated that Pugh is being considered to be the live-action Rapunzel by the studio. He said, "There was this thing floating around the internet, I just saw it, somebody sent it to me, that Florence Pugh potentially might play the role of Rapunzel." He suggested himself for the titular male lead, saying "And If Florence plays Rapunzel, what about me?" The Shazam actor revealed his actual last name is Pugh, "Which would also be a trip because my real last name is Pugh, p-u-g-h, Zachary Levi Pugh." He joked, that Tangled will be full of "pew-pew."

ALSO READ: Tangled live action: Are Taylor Swift and Harry Styles the new Rapunzel and Flynn? Fan-made AI song 'I See the Light' goes viral

Advertisement

Plot of 2009 Tangled

The animated Tangled was released in 2010. It was the reimagined story of Rapunzel, an imprisoned princess who has spent her life locked in a tower due to the possessiveness of her mother. Gifted with magical, long blonde hair that bestows eternal youth, Mother Gothel's played out to be the perfect villain. At the age of 18, she becomes increasingly curious about the world beyond her confines. When a kind-hearted thief seeks refuge in her tower, she seizes the opportunity to ask for his assistance in escaping. Inspired by the Brothers Grimm's story, the film featured talents like Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy. The 2009 film became critically acclaimed and achieved remarkable success at the box office.

Meanwhile, the news about a live-action Tanged broke earlier this month, which was met with mixed reactions. As Disney is one a run, producing one live-action remake after the other, which has garnered criticism from fans.

ALSO READ: Disney’s Tangled might have predicted Coronavirus crisis and the reference surprises people