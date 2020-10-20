Taraji P. Henson CONFIRMS split with fiance Kelvin Hayden in heartbreaking address: It’s never going to work

Taraji P. Henson recently confirmed that she and fiance Kelvin Hayden have officially parted ways after getting engaged in 2018. Scroll down to see what she said.

Taraji P. Henson and her fiance Kelvin Hayden have ended their engagement. “I haven’t said it yet but it didn’t work out. You know what I mean? I tried, I said, ‘let’s do the therapy thing’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that, then you feel like you’re taking it on yourself and that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship,” Taraji said during Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club morning show.

“My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work,” she added. “You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either.”

She did add that she hasn’t given up on love, saying, “I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all, I just turned 50.” The last photos we have of Taraji and Kelvin, a former NFL player, are from back in February. In case you didn't know, they got engaged in 2018.

ALSO READ: Taraji P Henson OPENS UP about her struggle with depression and anxiety; Says she felt like a 'dark cloud'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×