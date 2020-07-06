Taraji P Henson criticises and voices her thoughts on labels like ‘Black girl magic’: It dehumanizes our pain

Taraji P Henson opens up about how titles like ‘Black girl magic’ dehumanize Black women. The actress spoke at length about the stigma these labels they create. Scroll ahead to see what the actor said.

Taraji P. Henson has played some of the most iconic characters in TV and movies over the years, including her prominent roles in films like Hidden Figures, Proud Mary and Empire. Many have associated the Oscar-nominated actor with the image of a "strong Black woman" and "Black girl magic". However, Taraji recently shared why she has "issues with titles like that." In an interview with Essence, Taraji explained, "It started as an empowerment saying: Because Black women are always neglected, we're always at the bottom of the totem pole. We're the least respected on the planet." She continued, "And so, it came as a saying to empower us. But then, as years went on, we've been ignored because of that very statement. It dehumanizes us. It dehumanizes our pain. It belittles our tears!" She clarified, "We're supposed to be able to watch our brothers and sons, and fathers get murdered in the street, but we can take it because we're strong. We can deal with it, we can handle it. And that's just not true".

"I have issues with titles like that, and Black girl magic because we're not fairies. We don't magically rebound from pain. We hurt and suffer just like others," she said. "I just always felt some kind of way about those titles, once I became aware of what they were doing to us. The damage that it was creating for us and the stigma around Black women to implement that we are strong enough to get over anything," Taraji added.

The actor then recalled Serena Williams' near-death experience while giving birth to her daughter as one example of how Black women are often disregarded in the healthcare system—especially when speaking out about the pain they experience.

In an interview with Vogue in 2018, Serena revealed that after having an emergency C-section, she was convinced that she was having a pulmonary embolism. Hospital workers initially ignored her requests to perform a CT scan and provide blood thinners. After consistent requests, doctors reportedly performed the CT scan and found several small blood clots in Serena's lungs and treated her with blood thinners.

"We have to be careful with that. Very careful with that term," she warned. Taraji also touched on the misconception that strength comes from "bravado." "Strength is in being vulnerable," she said. "And that's what I want my people to understand. The strength is in being vulnerable and being honest with yourself, and saying, 'You know what, I'm scared right now.' Or, 'I honestly don't know what to do right now.'"

