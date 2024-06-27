Taraji P Henson Is Excited To See What Will Smith Has 'Up His Sleeves' For His 2024 BET Awards Performance

2024 BET Awards host Taraji P. Henson is as excited as anyone else to find out what Will Smith has in store for his performance on Sunday, June 30. Ahead of her hosting gig at the annual ceremony, the Fight Night actress, 53, spoke exclusively to People about what she’s most pumped about as she returns to emcee the event for a third time.

“It's going to be incredible,” she said, adding, “You know, it's Culture’s Biggest Night. The performances are going to blow us away. We got Will Smith, guys. I am so excited to see what he has up his sleeve.”

Taraji P. Henson is all of us awaiting Will Smith’s musical comeback this weekend

Earlier this week, BET announced that Smith, 55, has a special performance lined up for Sunday, during which he’ll debut a brand new song live — his first in over five years. The news followed The Pursuit of Happiness actor’s statement to Extra that he has a forthcoming project he plans to unveil in the next “month or so.”

Elsewhere during the 2024 BET Awards, the 24th edition of the commendation ceremony, Usher is set to receive the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award after a very accomplished and still thriving musical career.

“Usher is getting his flowers and I'm so honored to host the show where he's receiving his flowers,” Taraji P. Henson added. “I'm just proud of him. It's just a proud moment. It's a proud moment for the culture.”

Henson is back hosting the BET Awards this year after doing the honors back-to-back in 2021 and 2022. Last year, rapper Fat Joe was trusted with the emcee duties. The Oscar-nominated actress told People she was ready to return in 2023 but “then we had the strike,” referring to the WGA, which lasted for a record 146 days before concluding in September.

About the 2024 BET Awards — Performances and Prizes to Look Out For

The 2024 BET Awards opens this Sunday with a star-studded lineup of performers like Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Shabbozey, Tyla, Victoria Monét, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red, and Lauryn Hill. Expect a few surprise performances in special honor of Usher as well.

Drake, J. Cole, SZA, Sexyy Red, Beyoncé, 21 Savage, Doja Cat, and more are nominated across multiple categories at this year’s BET, which will air live on BET.com starting 8 p.m. EST.

