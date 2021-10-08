Taraji P Henson looks back at the EPIC prank she played on Gabrielle Union

Actress Taraji P. Henson is a prankster on set! The star recently looked back at the time when she once pranked Gabrielle Union. Today, both the actresses made an appearance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, Taraji revealed one of the epic pranks Henson pulled on her Top Five co-star. Taraji recalled that she initially got the idea of the prank from once being the victim of an ex-rated prank herself, and decided, “I’m gonna use this” on someone else.

“They sent me this text saying, ‘Did you meant to post these nudes?’” Henson explained. “And then they spaced it way, way down so in your feed all you see is ‘Did you mean to post these nudes?’ So you freak out until you go all the way to the bottom of the post, and it’s like ‘April Fools!’” She joked as she looked back. To which, Union chimed in and said: “I was like, what happened?! Not again!”

Later on in the episode, Union also looked back at her Matrix audition in the ’90s and said: “Everyone and their mother was auditioning for ‘The Matrix’. I went to audition, to me, I needed to feel like the most powerful, beautiful and amazing woman in the world, so of course, I wanted to channel Janet Jackson. I go to Extensions Plus… the Mecca of waves. I wanted to get the good hair, the Janet hair, from the weave emporium. I literally find the exact outfit from her album cover. I draw in the damn mole. I fully committed. I play Janet the whole time, waiting for the audition, in there early. No one’s going to stop me… in walks Janet Jackson,” Union explained as she laughed. While Union didn’t confirm which role she auditioned for, she didn’t land a part in the iconic film.

Also Read: Taraji P Henson OPENS UP about her struggle with depression and anxiety; Says she felt like a 'dark cloud'