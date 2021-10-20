Taraji P. Henson REVEALS launching her music career: It's never too late for anything

In a recent cover story interview for Women's Health, Taraji P. Henson, who studied musical theater at Howard University, said that she's been working on new songs, which she hopes to release early next year. "I've been singing," the 51-year-old told the outlet, adding that being dairy-free may have helped her reach high notes. "It just came out of me!"

"I've been secretly working on an EP," she added as per PEOPLE, "But it wasn't like, 'Taraji wants to sing,' and then 20 writers come and bring me their songs." However, Henson said that rather than letting others create songs for her, she has been writing her own lyrics and working with high-end producers on feel-good, sensual tunes. "[It] makes you want to dance until the sun comes up," she told the outlet. "I want people to know that it's never too late for anything," she added. "You can get your health together and live out your wildest dreams."

Meanwhile, according to PEOPLE, Henson said that singing opened up a new universe of possibilities for her and that "it seemed as if the sky opened up." Interestingly, Henson, who has been candid about her struggles with depression and anxiety and hosts Peace of Mind on Facebook Watch, said she enjoys working out often — particularly "anything to do with the butt" — because it makes her feel good.

"I realized I had to do everything I could to feel good, or that depression thing was going to get the best of me," she said. She later added as per PEOPLE, "When I get those endorphins going, I'm like a whole different girl."

