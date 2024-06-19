Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Celebrates Father's Day 2024 With Blended Family; See HERE

Tarek El Moussa, the Flip & Flop host, celebrated Father’s Day surrounded by his loved ones. On social media, Moussa’s wife shared pictures from his Father's Day celebration, where he and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa combined their family to commemorate the occasion. She captioned the post, expressing her love and adoration for Moussa as a father. Meanwhile, Tarek El Moussa has three kids Taylor, Branden and Tristan Jay. For the unversed, Moussa is a real-estate investor and TV personality. He rose to prominence after he co-hosted Flip or Flop with his ex wife.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae celebrate Father’s Day with blended families

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are celebrating Father's Day with their mixed family! On Sunday, June 16, 2024, the HGTV stars took to Instagram to share photographs of their family's holiday celebrations, which included all three children.

Rae offered a glimpse of the day's festivities earlier in the day when she recorded herself and the couple's 1-year-old son, Tristan, in front of tons of blue and silver balloons, some writing out "Happy Father's Day." Another photo showcased Moussa, Heather Rae, Tristan, his son Brayden, and daughter Taylor, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

As they gathered for Father's Day, the mixed family posed with wide smiles, with Brayden and Tristan wearing matching button-down shark-print shirts. Rae also posted a lengthy description and numerous photographs of Moussa spending time with all three of his children as they dressed up as pirates, hung out near the ocean, and posed as a family.

She began the lengthy tweet, greeting her husband of nearly three years, "My love, happy Father's Day. Today we congratulate you, even though every day should be a celebration, because of how hard you work to ensure our family's well-being. You placed us before yourself. Despite your hectic schedule, you always find time for the kids.” She then thanked him for making her a mama.

Tarek El Moussa shared a beautiful Father's Day post

Tarek El Moussa also uploaded an Instagram post, expressing his gratitude for having three amazing children and an incredible wife. Alongside his post, Moussa shared a heartfelt note as well.

He wrote in the caption, "These photos remind me of how lucky I am. Take it all—the shows, the houses, the businesses, everything! It does not matter as long as I have my children.” He then wrote about his cancer diagnosis and recalled fighting two malignancies in June 2013. He then added that he was wondering if he’d be able to have more children, let alone survive to see them.

He ended the post by writing, "Today, I have three amazing children, an incredible wife, and the healthiest version of myself that I've ever been. Never give up hope. Happy Father's Day, everyone." Meanwhile, Tarek El Moussa had three kids: Taylor and Branden, whom he shares with his ex-wife, and Tristan Jay, whom he shares with Heather Rae El Moussa.

