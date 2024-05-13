This Mother's Day, the El Moussa family exchanged a lot of love. On the evening of May 11, Tarek El Moussa shared videos on his Instagram Stories that featured his wife Heather and ex-wife Christina Hall showcasing their vibrant Mother's Day bouquets that they had exchanged over the weekend.

Christina Hall sends Mother's Day bouquet to Heather Rae

Heather shared a short Instagram Stories video of vibrant bouquets that she received from Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall. She captioned the video with, "Thank you for my flowers," tagging Tarek, Christina, and Joshua. She also expressed her gratitude for the bouquet that Tarek's kids, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, whom he shares with Christina, had sent her.

Christina, meantime, revealed on her Instagram Stories that she received a flower from El Moussas in return for her gesture. Over the video of the flowers, she commented, "Thank you [Heather and Tarek] for the beautiful flowers," tagging the pair. She tagged the couple in the video and wrote, "Thank you [Heather and Tarek] for the beautiful flowers." Bright pink and red roses were in Tarek and Heather's arrangement, along with a note that said, "Happy Mother's Day!"

However, Heather revealed that she had to postpone her Mother's Day plans to take care of her infant son, who had become ill over the weekend. Following Christina and Moussas' divorce due to Tarek's mental health issues and a gun-related incident, the El Moussas and Halls developed a solid connection, demonstrating their adeptness at co-parenting.

About Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack

The romance between Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa was portrayed on television for nine years. El Moussa and Hall first got together in 2005 when they were employed by California's Fortune 500 insurance company Prudential as real estate brokers. When El Moussa was single, the two started dating, and things quickly became serious.

On April 17, 2009, the pair got married on Coronado Island, California, following over three years of dating. El Moussa and Hall announced their separation after seven years of marriage and spoke about the May 2016 incident in a statement to PEOPLE.

