Taron Egerton regrets leaving Elton John 'hanging' after winning the Best Actor Golden Globe for Rocketman

Taron Egerton revealed in an interview that he regrets leaving Elton John 'hanging' after he won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Rocketman. Read below to know more about what the actor had to share on the same.

Last week at the Golden Globes 2020, Taron Egerton won his first-ever Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for Rocketman. The actor beat other hot favourites like Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood), Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit) and Daniel Craig (Knives Out) to claim the top prize. However, after being announced as the Best Actor, Taron hugged his girlfriend Emily Thomas and kissed the hands of his Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher. One important personality left hanging by Egerton was Elton John, who the Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) star played in the biopic.

Talking to BBC Radio 2, Taron spoke candidly about his regret for snubbing Elton, who he considers as a near and dear friend now. "I do regret that. I left Elton John hanging when I was winning an award for playing Elton John. But you know what, you aren’t in your right mind at that moment," the 30-year-old actor confessed to BBC Radio 2 while adding, "I haven’t had a great deal of practice at winning awards. I didn’t nail it but it was a great moment regardless."

HOW YOU GONNA LEAVE ELTON JOHN HANGING AFTER WINNING AN AWARD FOR PLAYING ELTON JOHN pic.twitter.com/FRTBh6h70w — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 6, 2020

When asked if Elton forgave him for his faux pas, Taron revealed that the legendary musician was fine and that for the rest of the award ceremony, the two were holding hands underneath the table.

If we were John, we too would forgive Egerton after his thoughtful shoutout to the Grammy-winning singer in his acceptance speech. "To Elton John, thank you for the music, thank you for living a life less ordinary, and thank you for being my friend," Taron gushed.

ALSO READ: Taron Egerton on rumours of joining Marvel Cinematic Universe: I've never felt like a Wolverine sort of guy

Meanwhile, Elton John and Bernie Taupin also took home a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for I'm Gonna Love Me Again from Rocketman.

Read More