Tarzan actor Joe Lara passes away in fatal plane crash with wife and five others in US

Joe Lara, the actor who played Tarzan in the television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, passed away in a fatal car crash. As per reports, the 58-year-old actor along with his diet guru wife Gwen Shamblin Lara and five other passengers were involved in the crash of a small jet near Nashville, US. The group of seven were flying in a Cessna C501 when it plunged into a nearby lake.

Quoting the Federal Aviation Administration, THR reported that the jet plunged into the Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna, Tennessee, after taking off from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport at about 11 AM. The flight was on its way to Palm Beach in Florida. Rescue operations were underway in full swing at the lake. As per the report, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain Joshua Sanders pointed out that there were no survivors at a press conference.

"Our efforts have transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort. … We are no longer … looking for live victims at this point,” Sanders said.

Born in 1962, actor Joe Lara took the screen by storm when he first landed the lead in the 1989 CBS telefilm Tarzan in Manhattan. He then went on to star in the 1996-97 television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures which he produced as well. He also starred in several action flicks like Sunset Heat, American Cyborg: Steel Warrior, Final Equinox and Doomsdayer and TV series including Baywatch and Conan.

