  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tarzan actor Joe Lara passes away in fatal plane crash with wife and five others in US

The group of seven, including Joe Lara and his wife, were flying in a Cessna C501 when it plunged into a nearby lake near Nashville, US. Read details below.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: May 31, 2021 11:37 am
Tarzan actor Joe Lara passes away in fatal plane crash with wife and five others in US Tarzan actor Joe Lara passes away in fatal plane crash with wife and five others in US.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Joe Lara, the actor who played Tarzan in the television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, passed away in a fatal car crash. As per reports, the 58-year-old actor along with his diet guru wife Gwen Shamblin Lara and five other passengers were involved in the crash of a small jet near Nashville, US. The group of seven were flying in a Cessna C501 when it plunged into a nearby lake.  

Quoting the Federal Aviation Administration, THR reported that the jet plunged into the Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna, Tennessee, after taking off from Smyrna Rutherford County Airport at about 11 AM. The flight was on its way to Palm Beach in Florida. Rescue operations were underway in full swing at the lake. As per the report, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain Joshua Sanders pointed out that there were no survivors at a press conference. 

"Our efforts have transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort. … We are no longer … looking for live victims at this point,” Sanders said.

Born in 1962, actor Joe Lara took the screen by storm when he first landed the lead in the 1989 CBS telefilm Tarzan in Manhattan. He then went on to star in the 1996-97 television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures which he produced as well. He also starred in several action flicks like Sunset Heat, American Cyborg: Steel Warrior, Final Equinox and Doomsdayer and TV series including Baywatch and Conan.

Credits :The Hollywood ReporterGetty Images

You may like these
Friends' Producers REVEAL David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston's electric chemistry was 'a very hot topic' on set
Jennifer Aniston loves Mariah Carey's 'sad attempt' at trying Rachel's iconic hairstyle from Friends
VIDEO: Courteney Cox & Ed Sheeran RECREATE Monica, Ross' iconic Friends 'The Routine' dance with hilarious end
Prince William is 'greatly concerned' Prince Harry may 'go too far with his truth bombs' about royal family?
Scarlett Johansson REVEALS the reason why making Black Widow was 'extremely stressful'
High School Musical’s former co-stars reunite; Vanessa Hudgens meets Ashley Tisdale’s newborn daughter Jupiter