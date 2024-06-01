Taskmaster Season 18: Complete Line-up Of New Installment ft. Rosie Jones, Jack Dee & More

Taskmaster, the renowned British comedy panel game, has officially released the names of contestants for its season 18. The show concluded its season on May 30, 2024, and makers took no time to delight its fans with the deets of its coming season. Following the premiere of the last episode of season 17, the cast of the show's eighteenth season was unveiled, which consisted of renowned names like Babatunde Aléshé, Rosie Jones, and many more.

Who are the contestants of Taskmaster Season 18

Taskmaster Season 18 lineup is already out as the makers of the show, Greg Davies and Little Alex Horne, already had their lineup confirmed for the new season. The upcoming season will feature Andy Zaltzman, who is known for his work on the series Political Animal and The Department. Zaltzman is also the host of BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz.

Adding to this list is Babatunde Aléshé, the renowned face from Celebrity Gogglebox and Doctor Who. Aléshé has also appeared on Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2022 and secured the overall position of the seventh spot. The writer of Sex Education and the contributor of The Last Leg, Rosie Jones will also be joining the line-up. Jones has fair acting experience which she shared in projects like Silent Witness, Call the Midwife, Casualty, and more.

Emma Sidi will also be competing in the upcoming season of Taskmaster. Sidi is known for her appearances in Ghosts and Starstruck. She has also performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The last name of the unveiled list includes the mention of Jack Dee. The actor and comedian is the winner of the first-ever Celebrity Big Brother and has also been a former captain at Shooting Stars.

Alex Horne wishes to cast Jasper Carrott in Taskmaster

Alex Horne, the creator of the show, discussed the casting of season 18 and revealed that he would want to cast Jasper Carrott in the show. During his appearance on the Always Be Comedy podcast, Horne shared, “There are a few old-school people who I'd love to have, like Jasper Carrott. He's not chasing things [career-wise].”

Horne though added that Joe Pasquale would too be a great fit in the show as he revealed his excitement to cast him in the show. “But I think Joe Pasquale would do it and I think he would be great. But it's a big conversation because if you're having Pasquale, you're not having someone else and it's 10 episodes," Horne remarked.

Though the makers are yet to announce the premiere date of Taskmaster season 18, fans are looking forward to the upcoming season amid the cast reveal. But this is not it for the Taskmaster franchise, as the Taskmaster Junior is expected to hit screens in the coming months. The new Taskmaster VR game is scheduled for release on June 13, 2024.

