  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tate Donovan talks about diversity in the industry: Embarrassing to see just white men on the set

Actor Tate Donovan, who is best known for his role of Jimmy Cooper in the drama series, The O.C., says most Hollywood projects lack diversity.
7386 reads Mumbai
Tate Donovan talks about diversity in the industry: Embarrassing to see just white men on the setTate Donovan talks about diversity in the industry: Embarrassing to see just white men on the set
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In an interview with IANS, Donovan opened up about his career as an actor, director and voice artist in the West, and shared his views on the lack of diversity in Hollywood.

"Most of Hollywood lacks diversity. It's one of the big problems. We really need to change. It's ridiculous. It has been since the beginning of my career. It's embarrassing to see just white men on the set," he said, accepting the hit sitcom "Friends", too, lacked of diversity.

Donovan guest-starred in "Friends". Despite being one of the most successful American shows of all time, "Friends" has lately been criticised for lacking diversity with even series co-creator Marta Kauffman and actors including David Schwimmer admitting to the problem.

Emphasising on bringing about change, Donovan added: "Change can't come quick enough, but I think things are gradually changing. Both #MeToo And #BlacKLivesMatter have affected people, and I think people are really woken up now to implement necessary changes," he added.

On a lighter note, Donovan recalled his cameo in "Friends", starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

"They were so good at their jobs. I had dated Jennifer Aniston, so I knew everybody. I would always go and watch their tapings and stuff like that. They're just so good at their jobs. And they made me feel very welcome. It was great. I had a lot of fun with the cast and crew," he reminisced.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tate Donovan (@t8dono) on

Donovan's current work projects include narrating the National Geographic documentary "Expedition Everest", which showcases the journey of a team of international scientists, climbers and storytellers to the top of the world's highest peak, to conduct the most comprehensive, single scientific expedition in Mount Everest history.

"I was thrilled that I was asked to narrate because it's an amazing story about how these scientists and other people studied the climate and biosphere of Mount Everest. It's really an eye-opening and informative documentary," he summed up.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston & Sandra Bullock open up about dating the same actor: He seems to have a type

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement