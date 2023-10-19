'TATTOO REVEAL OMFG': Billie Eilish sends Instagram into frenzy with topless photo unveiling striking new ink

American singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish recently hit the headlines due to her striking new tattoo. Known for her style and a penchant for distinctive fashion choices, Eilish has enlisted a fresh new ink to her meaningful tattoo repertoire. The What Was I Made For singer recently gave her fans an update on her life through a series of photos on Instagram. This update, shared on October 18, featured a surprise that left little to the imagination on the fourth slide.

Billie Eilish sent Instagram into frenzy with her new tattoo

The Bad Guy singer chose to reveal her new tattoo to her massive following of 110 million followers. This tattoo is a striking, abstract design in black, which begins at the nape of her neck and extends down to nearly the end of her tailbone. To accompany this revealing photo, Billie Eilish captioned it with a simple emoji of a pair of scissors.

Naturally, Billie's fans flooded the comments section with reactions to her freshly revealed ink. Some expressed their excitement with comments like "TATTOO REVEAL OMFG," a second one wrote, "That Back Tattoo." Others were curious and requested more pictures of her tattoo, with one admirer asking her, "@billieeilish Please show us the fully colored in version of your tattoo as it looks absolutely killer." This Instagram post is not the first time Billie has shared glimpses of her tattoo, but it's among the first times she has displayed the entire design.

In the second slide of her Instagram post, Billie referred to a song by Drake called Another Late Night, from his latest album, For All The Dogs. In this song, rapper Lil Yachty mentioned Billie's appearance. The 21-year-old artist shared a screenshot of the lyrics from this song on the second slide of her post. The lyrics stated, "She had big t*** like Billie Eilish but she couldn't sing (Drip)." An observant fan pointed out this screenshot in the comments, saying "Ur so real for the 2nd slide"

ALSO READ: 'I was literally borderline alcoholic': Adele opens up about achieving sobriety, jokes she's jealous of fan enjoying whiskey sour at her concert

Billie has revealed other tattoos previously

Earlier in September, Billie had given a sneak peek of her tattoo, captioning that post with some cryptic symbols. Back then, fans were eager to know more about the tattoo and encouraged her to reveal more details. The tattoo artist credited for Billie's ink is Matias Milan.

Earlier in the year, Billie surprised her fans with another seldom-seen tattoo, a dragon tattoo, which she displayed in a video on Instagram. In this video, she was seen wearing a t-shirt with an image of an angel and playfully swaying her hips while seated. She captioned the video with an eye roll emoji.

Advertisement

Billie's openness about her tattoos is a departure from what she stated in 2020 when she told Vanity Fair that she would "never" reveal them. At that time, she had suggested that her tattoos would remain hidden, prompting intrigue and speculation. Now, by sharing these tattoos on social media, Billie has delighted her fans and shown a different side of her personal life.

ALSO READ: 'Ben Affleck is so lucky': Jennifer Lopez looks gorgeous in images flaunting new lingerie line, fans gush, 'Wow my jaw just dropped'