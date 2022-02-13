Tay Dome pens a sweet birthday tribute for fiance Taylor Lautner: You are my greatest love

Looks like Taylor Lautner's birthday was packed with love. The Home Team star turned 30 on Friday, and his fiancée Tay Dome celebrated by posting a nice couple's picture and a meaningful message for him on Instagram.

She penned, "You are my greatest love. the one I look up to. my number one supporter. so lucky I get to call you mine. happy birthday, my sunshine," she wrote. "Cheers to a new decade of love, laughter & life #30flirtyandthriving." In the comment section, Lautner replied, "Love you angel. Can't wait for this next decade together." Last month, Kennedy interviewed Lautner on the Today show, during which the Twilight star discussed his romance with Dome.

Check out her post here:

He joked that before meeting him, she was "die-hard Team Edward" when it came to the vampire/werewolf YA series, but he "converted" her. However, as per People, Dome and Lautner were acquainted by Lautner's sister Makena Moore, and the two made their relationship public in 2018. He told PEOPLE earlier this month that he met Dome when he was taking a break from performing.

Lautner proposed to Dome on November 11 and announced the wonderful news on Instagram, writing "And just like that, all of my wishes came true." In a subsequent post, he said, "Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome." Meanwhile, on the work front, Taylor Lautner made his Hollywood comeback in the movie Home Team. The film focuses on New Orleans Saint coach Sean Payton who was suspended by NFL commissioner Roger Goddell in 2012 for the entire season related to paying out bounties or bonuses to players who successfully injured the players of the opposing team aka the Bountygate scandal.

ALSO READ:Taylor Lautner GETS ENGAGED to longtime girlfriend Tay Dome: All of my wishes came true