9 Lesser known facts WWE fans must know about Taya Valkyrie

As one of professional wrestling's finest female impact Wrestlers, Taya Valkyrie is a big name in the National Wrestling Alliance. She is not only a professional wrestler and a former Impact Knockouts Champion and a former Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. Reportedly, this former Impact Wrestling star has signed a deal with WWE under the NXT banner. She is one of the professional wrestlers that brought lucha libre style to the National Wrestling Alliance. With a number of prestigious championships Valkyrie, has been well known in the world of wrestling. However, there might be a number of interesting facts you wouldn’t know about Taya Valkyrie. Scroll on to know about this impact wrestling champion.

Professional Wrestling - About Taya Valkyrie

Kira Renée Magnin-Forster popularly known by her ring name Taya Valkyrie is a Canadian professional wrestling champion, a fitness competitor, and a model. She is a former and the longest reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and a three-time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. In her time at WWE under the NXT brand, she has made her name under the ring name Franky Monet. Taya is famous for her finishing moves like cross-legged STF, Northern lights suplex con Lanza, and Road to Valhalla. Her signature moves include clothesline, drop toe hold, Front dropkick, a swinging side slam, moon-sault, pandemonium, running knee smash, sit-out powerbomb, and a tornado DDT. Taya has had a number of nicknames over the years some of the include, "La Perra del Mal”, "La Güera Loca," "La Reina de Lucha Libre," "Lucha Royalty," and, "Wera Loca".

9 Interesting Facts About WWE fans must know about Taya Valkyrie

If you are a Taya Valkyrie wrestling fan you must read on to find out these lesser-known facts about her.

1. Taya Valkyrie is a trained ballerina.

Valkyrie is well trained in the art of ballet, long before she got her training in gymnastics. She has learned professional dance since the age of four.

2. She has had a passion for fitness and fitness competitions.

Before her fame as a professional wrestling champion, Valkyrie participated in various fitness competitions.

3. She has received professional wrestling training from Lance Storm.

Lance Storm has always been one of the biggest names when it comes to professional wrestling training. Apart from training Taya, he has also trained a number of professional wrestlers like Dolph Ziggler, Tenille Dashwood, Brian Pillman Jr., Dominik Mysterio, Chelsea Green, and Tyler Breeze.

4. She was a part of a reality show called World Of Hurt.

Taya also starred in a 2011 Canadian reality television series called World of Hurt among other famous WWE stars like 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper.

5. She starred in an Amazon Prime film.

Taya was seen playing the character of Regina in an Amazon Prime action film called Unchained. It was released in July 2021.

6. She was cast for a Netflix show called GLOW

In the February of 2020, Valkyrie was cast in the fourth season of the Netflix dramedy GLOW which was canceled due to COVID-19.

7. Valkyrie has her own clothing line called LOCA By Taya Valkyrie

In 2020, Valkyrie introduced her new clothing line, LOCA. She claims the global health crisis helped her make time for this new venture.

8. Taya’s nickname 'La Wera Loca' was given to her by the late Perro Aguayo Jr.

The story claims that an argument that involved Perro and Taya led to the nickname "la wera local," which actually means "crazy white girl" or "crazy blonde."

9. She is married to WWE Superstar John Morrison

Taya is the wife of an American professional wrestler and actor John Randall Hennigan who is popularly known by his ring name John Morrison. Morrison is a well-known WWE champion and a former 3-time Intercontinental Champion as well.

When it comes to the National Wrestling Alliance or professional wrestling, female professional wrestlers like Taya Valkyrie are definitely legendary. In fact, she brings the lucha libre style to the National Wrestling Alliance. However, will 2022 be Taya's year for a successful comeback? Let’s hope so!

