Taye Diggs shows SUPPORT for Idina Menzel after the latter called him 'judgy'; SEE POST

Ex-husband Taye Diggs expressed his support for Idina Menzel as she sang some of her biggest songs with her Cinderella co-stars. “That's my baby mama,” the Private Practice star, 50, captioned a video of Menzel, also 50, performing “Defying Gravity” on Instagram. In his message, he also tagged the Enchanted star's account.

Check out his post here:

For those of you who don't know, Menzel's vocal performance was included on the September 8 episode of the Late Late Show With James Corden, when she teamed forces with Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and James Corden for a round of "Carpool Karaoke." During the skit, she called out her ex-husband for being "judgy" during their marriage. At the time, the late-night host, 43, questioned the 24-year-old “Havana'' singer whether her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, assisted her in rehearsing for the fantasy film. The Tony Award-winning actress then added, "How was he, though?" Was he judgy?”

However, after the former Fifth Harmony singer said “No,” Menzel further explained her past situation. “My ex-husband, I love him, but he was a little too judgy with me when I used to run lines and then I got very self-conscious,” Menzel said.

Meanwhile, as per US Weekly Menzel and Diggs married in 2003, after meeting on Broadway in 1996. Walker, the couple's 12-year-old son, was born six years after their wedding. After ten years of marriage, they divorced in 2013. They divorced formally in January 2015, two years before the Beaches actress wedded Aaron Lohr. However, since their divorce, the two stars have worked hard to preserve a positive relationship as co parents

ALSO READ:Idina Menzel OPENS UP about her marriage; Reveals Taye Diggs got 'judgy' when they ran lines together