The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: How to watch for free?

Taylor Hawkins' family and rock band Foo Fighters have been planning a memorable tribute to the American musician. There will be two concerts under The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. The first concert will be held on September 3, 2022, at London’s Wembley Stadium. The concert is all set to stream live on Paramount+. The second concert will be held on September 27 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and Rami Jafee along with the Hawkins family will be present at the concert to celebrate Hawkins music. The Two Global Events Celebrating the Memory & Music of a Rock Legend will definitely be worth watching.

Bob Bakish, Paramount’s president and CEO shares “Music is a powerful connector, and we are honored to commemorate Taylor Hawkins’ enduring legacy by bringing together Paramount’s portfolio of brands and assets to build even deeper connections with his global fan base”

“Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent will continue to live on through his vast body of work. Together with the Foo Fighters and the Hawkins family, we look forward to leveraging Paramount’s global scale to mirror Taylor’s worldwide impact through this special tribute concert for audiences everywhere.” added Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming & events, Paramount and chief content officer, Paramount+

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: How to watch for free?

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert will have live coverage. It begins at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT/4:30 p.m. BST. Anyone can stream it on Paramount+ or Pluto TV. In addition to that, CBS will broadcast a one-hour-long version of the concert from 10-11 p.m. ET on Saturday. In fact, MTV will also broadcast the 1-hour special episode on Sunday (September 4). Also, if you missed the show right now or you wish to watch the extended version you must wait for an extended, 2-hour compilation on MTV in September. In fact, The Taylor Hawkins tribute concert will be available globally on MTV's YouTube channels as well.

Also read: Rock band Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passes away

Miley Cyrus mourns the loss of Taylor Hawkins; Dedicates her concert to late Foo Fighters drummer