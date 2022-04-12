Taylor Lautner and fiance Tay Dome make first red carpet appearance since engagement at CMT Awards 2022

Taylor Lautner attended the CMT Awards 2022 that were held on Monday, April 11 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennesse. The Twilight star made a red carpet appearance with his fiance Tay Dome, which happened to be the couple's first one since they got engaged last year. The couple looked stunning and in love at the ceremony.

Lautner was among the presenters at the CMT Awards ceremony. The actor walked the red carpet looking his stunning best as he attended the ceremony with his fiance Tay who was seen sporting a shiny purple dress for the event. The couple looked adorable as they posed together for the first time on the red carpet since their romantic engagement in November last year.

Check out the red carpet photos here:

Taylor proposed to his longtime girlfriend last year and took to Instagram to make the big announcement as he wrote, "Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my [poop emoji]. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special."

In the sweet photos of their engagement, Taylor and Tay posed for a sweet snap together as they flaunted the engagement ring. Sharing a photo of the exact moment that he got down on his knee to propose to his girlfriend, Lautner had written, "11.11.2021 And just like that, all of my wishes came true." The couple had been dating since a long time and had made their relationship official in 2018."

