Taylor Lautner 'cannot wait to spend forever' with fiancé Tay Dome as he shows off her engagement ring

Taylor Lautner has penned a heartfelt note for fiancé Tay Dome as he showed off her engagement ring. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a sneak peek at the marvellous bling that Lautner proposed to Dome with. "Cannot wait to spend forever with you," the Twilight actor wrote alongside.

While appreciating their relationship, Lautner lauded Dome for putting up with him! "You love me unconditionally," he wrote, adding how she has been calming him during his anxious days or making him laugh when he needs her the most! "You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person," Lautner noted. "I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever," he further penned. In the pictures that the actor posted, the couple can be seen marvelling at the ring and flaunting their engagement. The custom oval-cut diamond engagement ring looked stunning as Dome and Lautner struck an adorable pose while focusing on it.

Take a look at the post:

For those unversed, Lautner announced his engagement with his long-term girlfriend Tay Dome with a heartfelt post on his social media platform. "And just like that, all of my wishes came true," he had penned. In the engagement pictures, Lautner can be seen getting down on one knee while the entire setting is covered with roses and rose petals. In front of the fireplace, the Twilight star proposed to his now-fiancé while Dome stood opposite of him with her hands covering her mouth!

