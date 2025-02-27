Taylor Lautner Defends Selena Gomez Against Body Shaming Post Her SAG Awards Appearance: Says 'It's a Cruel...'

Taylor Lautner is coming to Selena Gomez's defense on social media as users continue to body-shame her looks after her recent SAG Awards 2025 appearance.

The Twilight actor, 33, re-shared a photo on his Instagram Stories that was originally shared by body positivity activist Alex Light. The photo was a collage of contradictory comments about Gomez's body over the years.

Lautner countered the negativity by highlighting the brutal truth of online criticism. He pointed out that pleasing everyone is not possible and should never be attempted.

The Abduction star wrote in his post, "It's a cruel world full of hate out there. You can never please everyone nor should you have to. In my experience it doesn't make the words sting less, it just refocuses you onto what matters. And it sure isn't the shape, color, or appearance of your body."

"Daily reminder to all of us to not forget how beautiful you are inside and out," Lautner concluded.

Light's post highlighted the prolonged backlash regarding Gomez's weight, commenting on how in 2024, some people body-shamed her. Recent comments have continued to fuel speculation that she is using weight loss medication.

Lautner has also struggled with negativity online about his changing body image and reflected on it on his podcast, The Squeeze in February 2023. He stated that after Twilight, his physique altered, which resulted in deeply unpleasant public scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez, 32, previously publicly addressed the body image issues she has experienced since her lupus diagnosis and after having a kidney transplant in 2017, which have caused her weight to fluctuate.

Taylor Lautner reiterated that happiness is not derived from physicality and it is much more important to focus on overall well-being.