Taylor Lautner did THIS while watching Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert movie; Details inside

In a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, actor Taylor Lautner and his wife, Tay Lautner, spilled the beans on an unexpected cinematic moment. About a month ago, during a private screening of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film, Lautner couldn’t resist pulling off some mid-movie acrobatics. Let’s dive into the details of this amusing incident and the fun-filled movie night the Taylors had with their friends.

Friends and Flips: The backstory

The Lautners revealed that their friends play a significant role in these playful shenanigans. Whenever there’s an opportunity, their friends enthusiastically encourage Taylor Lautner to showcase his acrobatic skills. Mrs. Lautner said, “Our friends just egg him on. If we’re doing something, they’re like, ‘Do a flip!” she shared on the show.” Well, this memorable moment happened after the world premiere of Taylor Swift’s concert film in California on Oct. 13.

The Lautners had rented out a theater for friends to enjoy the movie night with Swift’s electrifying performances. As Swift mesmerized the onscreen audience with her song Karma, Taylor Lautner seized the moment and treated everyone to a surprising backflip.

The aftermath of the backflip resulted in sore muscles

While the impromptu gymnastics display added a touch of hilarity to the evening, it didn’t come out without consequences. The Twilight star admitted feeling sore the next day, jokingly stating, “I paid for it the next day. It was rough after that evening.”

Well, if you are not aware of it, let Pinkvilla tell you that Taylor Lautner and Taylor Swift do have a dating history also. Yes, both shared a romantic connection back in 2009. But this history now just adds camaraderie to their present-day friendship, making their interactions and shared moments more special. Taylor Swift once said in an interview, that the Lautners are some of the closest friends, also because all of them share the same first name.

