Taylor Lautner GETS ENGAGED to longtime girlfriend Tay Dome: All of my wishes came true

Taylor Lautner has gotten engaged! On Saturday morning (November 13), the 29-year-old Twilight star turned to Instagram to announce his engagement to longtime sweetheart Tay Dome.

Check out his post here:

“11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” Taylor captioned a photo of him on one knee while proposing to Tay. Meanwhile, Tay also shared the same photo on her account and said, “my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.” Interestingly, Taylor commented on his new fiancee’s post and said, “Got news for you, the feeling is mutual.” However, as per Just Jared, Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome initially started dating rumours in 2018 when attending a wedding ceremony, and they quickly confirmed their romance at the time.

Check out Tay's post here:

Meanwhile, in other news, Taylor Lautner is all set to make a comeback this year! He will be starring in the Kevin James football comedy movie titled Home Team. According to The Wrap, the Twilight actor will act opposite Kevin and Rob Schneider. The film will focus on New Orleans Saint coach Sean Payton who was suspended by NFL commissioner Roger Goddell in 2012 for the entire season related to paying out bounties or bonuses to players who successfully injured the players of the opposing team aka the Bountygate scandal. Taylor's last credited on-screen performance was in 2016's Run The Tide.

Taylor Lautner is particularly known for his role in the Twilight saga, portraying the shape-shifter Jacob Black. Just last year, Taylor's fans were hoping to have him return on screen for the continuation of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl franchise. However, that did not happen.

