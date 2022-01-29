Taylor Lautner: I was 'super anxious' to go out of my house for nearly a decade

The Twilight franchise became a beacon of pop culture as soon as it hit the theatres in 2008, but amidst the craziness was a 16-year-old who felt overwhelmed and scared thanks to the overnight success that made him one of the most sought out actors of the time. This boy was Taylor Lautner, who got famous for playing the character of Jacob Black, the hunky werewolf.

In a recent sit down with his pal Jason Kennedy for NBC's Today Show, via E! News, Taylor opened up about the dark side of this instant fame which forced him to take a break from all the showbiz madness. The Abduction actor revealed that he had kept away from malls, grocery stores, and movie theatres for nearly a decade. He mentioned that at the time of his peak, "twelve cars would be waiting outside my house to follow me wherever I'm going," which had affected him mentally.

Lautner went on and detailed, "I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses, and just like, [feeling] scared." He further added, "It built up something inside of me where, I didn't know it, but I was scared to go out. I'd get super anxious to go out. So I just didn't."

However, Taylor also admitted that he did not realise that fame was a fickle thing and it could go away as fast as it had arrived. He shared, "In the moment, it's like, it got frustrating because you just wanted to live a normal life." He continued to add, "But then, when that's taken away from you at all, you start to start to question yourself and start to be like 'Oh, do people not care about me anymore?' And it goes away a little bit. You notice it and that's the dangerous part because that can really mess with your mind."

Meanwhile, Taylor is all set for his return back to the screens with Netflix's upcoming film, Home Team. The film is scheduled for release on January 28, 2022.

ALSO READ Taylor Lautner GETS ENGAGED to longtime girlfriend Tay Dome: All of my wishes came true