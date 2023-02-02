Taylor Lautner opens up about ex Taylor Swift’s fiasco with Kanye West at the 2009 VMAs

Taylor Lautner’s wife Taylor Dome, who also goes by the name Taylor Lautner now, asked the Twilight actor, which moment he would like to go back to if he could, on their podcast titled The Squeeze. This clip, as reported by Eonline was shared on TikTok on February 1.

Without hesitating, Lautner responded that he would probably like to go back to the 2009 VMAs, when he presented the award to his then-partner Taylor Swift and “was unaware that the whole Kanye (West) thing was not a skit.”

Taylor Lautner on seeing Taylor Swift's face after the MTV VMA fiasco with Kanye West

The actor recalled further details about the night and said that he had the award in his hands as he was about to present it to the Anti-Hero singer. He added that he stepped back five steps after giving her the award and noticed that Kanye had jumped onto the stage in the middle of Swift giving her thank you speech. He then continued to explain that he could not understand much of what was going on as he could not hear or see them.

“I can barely hear it. I can't see them," Lautner shared. "I'm just assuming this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn't make sense." The actor added that it was not until Swift turned back and he saw her face that he realized something was not right. “He jumped off. She finished. The second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. No. That wasn't good,’” he said.