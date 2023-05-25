Taylor Lautner responds to trolls that said he 'didn't age well'; Says 'be nice, it's not that difficult'

Celebrities have often been easy targets for trolls on the internet to body shame and ridicule. Taylor Lautner recently became the victim of body-shaming when people started commenting about how he did not “age well.” The actor decided to publicly call out the trolls while imparting an important lesson about body positivity while talking about his journey.

Taylor Lautner responds to the trolls

Taylor Lautner recently posted a video on Instagram to call out the trolls that body-shammed him. The actor was criticized for the way he looked during an outing in New York City. Most of the trolls commented on his “receding hairline” and said that he had “aged like a raisin.” The actor started the video with, “I just got back from a run, I was feeling really good about myself, trying to stay healthy both physically and mentally, and I felt compelled to share something with you because when I got back from that run, I hopped on Instagram and read a post from last week.” He spoke about how going through the mean comments brought back old memories; he explained,

“I was going through the comments, and it brought up old feelings and memories on why I don’t look through comments.” Taylor Lautner

He went on to share several screenshots of mean comments from people talking about his hairline to how he did not age well. Taylor spoke about an “unhealthy” time in his life, referring to the time in the past when he suffered from his body image. He admitted, "If this was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have gotten under my skin, and it would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside.”

Taylor Lautner claps back at the haters

Taylor proved that he had come far and gave his fans a valuable lesson. He said,"You find value where you put it. And if you put your value in what other people think of you, that's how you're going to feel."

He added, But if you put your value in you knowing who you are, what's important to you, what you love, that kind of stuff won't get to you." The actor clapped back at the trolls as he asked them to “just be nice.” He concluded his video with a plea for people to be more considerate, “It's not that difficult. Let's be nice to each other. Let's spread love and positivity. It's that simple.

