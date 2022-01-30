Taylor Lautner reveals how he popped the question to his fiancée Taylor Dome with a romantic proposal

Taylor Lautner is spilling the beans on the beautiful details of his proposal to fiancée Taylor Dome. On Friday, the Twilight actor, 29, talked to Access Hollywood about his love with Dome, whom he proposed to in November. Lautner joked to the source that being engaged to someone with the same name was "so narcissistic."

Nonetheless, he said that he and his fiancée will "soon" have the same surname. "It's going to get very confusing … the narcissism is incredible," Lautner shared as per PEOPLE. He further said, "I knew when I first met her that I wanted to get to know her more, and I really, really could see a future with her," he added, more seriously. "She's a fantastic woman and I'm very lucky that she chose me." While the images of his and Dome's engagement may have seemed lavish, Lautner emphasised that his proposal was straightforward, as per his fiancée's wish.

"She always has said, 'I don't want anything special. I don't want anything big and grand. Do it in the kitchen,'" he told Access, as per People. "I love cooking, so I make us food all the time in the kitchen and we just eat at the counter," he continued. "And she's like, 'One night after we eat in the kitchen, that's all I want. Simple." The proposal was successful, although Lautner acknowledged it was difficult for Dome to say yes at first because she was so overwhelmed.

As per People, Dome and Lautner were acquainted by Lautner's sister Makena Moore, and the two made their relationship public in 2018. He told PEOPLE earlier this month that he met Dome when he was taking a break from performing.

