Taylor Lautner to star in Kevin James' Home Team; Twilight star makes a comeback after five years

Taylor Lautner will be featuring in Kevin James' football comedy movie titled Home Team.
Taylor Lautner last starred in 2016's Run The Tide Kevin James and Rob Schneider will also be starring in Home Team.
Taylor Lautner is all set to make a comeback this year! He will be starring in the Kevin James football comedy movie titled Home Team. According to The Wrap, the Twilight actor will act opposite Kevin and Rob Schneider. The film will focus on New Orleans Saint coach Sean Payton who was suspended by NFL commissioner Roger Goddell in 2012 for the entire season related to paying out bounties or bonuses to players who successfully injured the players of the opposing team aka the Bountygate scandal.

The film follows Sean Payton, two years after his suspension, returning to his hometown and connecting with his young son by coaching his team. Other cast members include Jackie Sandler, Gary Valentine, Tait Blum, Maxwell Simkins, Jacob Perez, Bryant Tardy, Manny Magnus, Liam Kyle, Christopher Farrar, Marek Mastrov, Isaiah Mustafa, Christopher Titone, Ashley D. Kelley, Lavell Crawford, Allen Covert, Anthony L. Fernandez and Jared Sandler.

It was previously reported that Kevin James would play Payton in the movie, which hails from Adam Sandler's Happy Madison and his own Hey Eddie Production banner. Charles and Daniel Kinnane are co-directing the movie from a script by Titone and Keith Blum.

Taylor Lautner is particularly known for his role in the Twilight saga, portraying the shape-shifter Jacob Black. Just last year, Taylor's fans were hoping to have him return on screen for the continuation of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl franchise. However, that did not happen.

Taylor's last credited on-screen performance was in 2016's Run The Tide.

ALSO READ: When Justin Bieber was asked if he's Team Edward or Team Jacob from Twilight and his reaction is HILARIOUS

