Taylor Lautner Throws Shade at Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in Viral TikTok Trend; WATCH

A new TikTok trend is taking the internet by storm, and many stars are joining in. One video that has captured fans' attention comes from beloved Twilight star Taylor Lautner. The actor, known for playing the franchise's iconic werewolf, quickly jumped on the trend and shared a creative take on his Instagram, delighting his followers.

The new trend of reels and TikTok shows a profound quote to begin with, only for the camera to accidentally turn, revealing that the person writing it is favoring the advice. Taylor decided to recreate this trend with a callback from the Twilight movies. He chose the wedding scene from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1, with the title saying 'Honestly screw Edward, Bella should have ended up with Jacob.' And thus, the camera turns to Taylor, revealing that it is Jacob himself making that post.

Fans were quick to take to the comments section to share their joy on seeing this. One fan wrote, "Okay. That's it. You won the trend." Another one wrote, "You got caught in 8k, buddy." One commenter suggested that he should forget about Bella altogether, writing, "Honestly, screw Bella, Edward shoulda ended up with Jacob."

This is not the first time Taylor has shared a funny reel on his feed. The Twilight actor has been active on his account for a long time and keeps sharing content that resonates with his fans, especially the members of #TeamJacob.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga is a popular movie franchise based on Stephenie Meyer's novels. It follows the love triangle between Bella Swan, a human, played by Kristen Stewart, Edward Cullen, a vampire, played by Robert Pattinson, and Jacob Black, a werewolf, played by Taylor Lautner. The series includes five films, starting with Twilight (2008) and ending with Breaking Dawn - Part 2 (2012), gaining a huge fan base worldwide.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024 HIGHLIGHTS: Zendaya's Twin Looks, Cardi's Dramatic Gown & Tyla's Sand Dress Rule The Carpet